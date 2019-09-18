Chase Senior takes a brief look back at the Penn State – Pitt rivalry, which started in the late 1800’s, then breaks down Pen State’s 17-10 win over the Panthers that was the 100th matchup between the two Pennsylvania powerhouses.
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: The End Of The Pitt-Penn State Rivalry…For Now
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: You Can Breathe Easier Now! Penn State Pulls Away From Buffalo
-
The Final Chapter of the Pitt-Penn State Rivalry…For Now
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: Penn State Drubs Idaho in Season Opener; Matt McGloin on Sean Clifford’s Debut at QB
-
Matt McGloin Joining Sky TV in London As Broadcaster
-
Chase Down Podcast: Former Penn State & NFL Quarterback, Matt McGloin
-
-
Pitt-Penn State Preview: A Look Back at One of College Football’s Longest Standing Rivalries
-
Chase Down Podcast: Phillies First Round Draft Pick, Bryson Stott
-
Chase Down Podcast: When Your Dream Job Becomes Your Nightmare; Andrew Luck Retires
-
Chase Down Podcast: A Conversation about Mental Health in Sports & in Society with Chase’s Sister, Brooke
-
Penn State Survives Pitt, 17-10 in 100th Keystone Classic
-
-
Chase Down Podcast: Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports
-
Chase Down Podcast: Clarks Summit Native and Writer for Sports Illustrated & The MMQB, Conor Orr
-
The Chase Down Podcast: Wentz Wagon Full of Money Ft. Eliot Shorr-Parks