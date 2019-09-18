Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: The End Of The Pitt-Penn State Rivalry…For Now

September 18, 2019

Chase Senior takes a brief look back at the Penn State – Pitt rivalry, which started in the late 1800’s, then breaks down Pen State’s 17-10 win over the Panthers that was the 100th matchup between the two Pennsylvania powerhouses.

