Three Boys Drop Rocks Off Ohio Overpass, Damaging 16 Cars

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Oh. — Three boys are facing charges after they dropped rocks off of an Ohio overpass and damaged more than a dozen vehicles, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were first called to the railroad overpass on state Route 44 in Painesville Township on Sept. 3. Four cars were damaged by rocks, but no suspects were located.

Two days later, deputies and Painesville police were called to the same area. This time, authorities found two boys, ages 9 and 10.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 9-year-old admitted to dropping rocks on cars, but his friend denied it. They both told deputies a 12-year-old had been with them.

The third boy was located, confessed to his involvement and implicated the 10-year-old as the mastermind, the sheriff’s office said.

A total of 16 vehicles were damaged.

The case was turned over to the Lake County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office to determine charges against all three.