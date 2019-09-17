Police Investigating Hammer Attack in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton police looking for answers after an assault in the city.
Officers were called to the Brooks Building on Spruce Street after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
They believe a man went to an apartment in the building and attacked another person with a hammer.
Police haven't said how badly the victim was hurt or if any arrests have been made.
Investigators took a hammer and car away from the scene.
41.408421 -75.664488
1 Comment
Bobby Jackson
Something needs to be done. Ban hammers immediately.