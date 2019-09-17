× Manor Drive Bridge Closed Until May

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large crane and giant bridge closed sign greet drivers trying to cross Manor Drive Bridge near Stroudsburg.

Manor Drive in Hamilton Township between Hickory Valley Road and Beaver Valley Road is expected to be closed until May for a PennDOT bridge replacement project.

Dale Buzzard lives right by the construction.

“You can see holes through the bridge. You can look down and see the creek through holes that were six inches wide. Structurally I think it was fine. It’s a cosmetic thing, and it needed to be done. The bridge has been there for 50 years,” said Buzzard.

“It was going bad, pretty bad for a long time. It was about time they are actually doing something about it,” said John Albarran, Hamilton Township.

People who live near the bridge tell Newswatch 16 while the closure is a bit of an inconvenience, the bridge work needed to be done.

“Well, they are working hard. It’s something I guess they planned on for a while. I just moved here like four months ago from Long Island. It’s a little bit of an inconvenience for everyone. The UPS driving coming down, it’s really just to my house but we could be living in the Bahamas,” said Keith Sczcepaniak, Hamilton Township.

“I just want them to do it and do it right. When they are done, they are done,” said Buzzard.

Detours are in place while construction continues. Drivers can use Hickory Valley Road, Route 209 and Interstate 80 to get around.