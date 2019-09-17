× In Your Neighborhood

Pocono Plateau Hero Dash 15k, 5k and 1-Mile Run

Lace up your shoes and get ready to run, Saturday, September 21, in Monroe County. The Pocono Plateau Hero Dash 15k, 5k and 1-mile run takes you through the beautiful sights of the Pocono Plateau. The cost ranges from $20-$30 but the kid’s dash is free. Proceeds help keep the area beautiful for retreats, conferences and summer camp. Enjoy a silent auction, food and activities after the race.

Lenny Zupon All Saints Academy 5K Race and Kids Fun Run

The Lenny Zupon All Saints Academy 5K Race and Kids Fun Run will be Saturday, September 21, in Lackawana County. The fun run starts at 9:30 with the race beginning at 10 a.m. at McDade Park. Registration costs $22. The Kids Fun Run is $12. Part of the money raised goes into a scholarship in Lenny’s name for students attending ASA. The event will be held rain or shine.

Milton Harvest Festival 5K

Lace up your running shoes and head to Northumberland County, Saturday, September 21. The Milton Harvest Festival 5K kicks off with registration at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 9:30 a.m. at BB&T Bank. The first male and female to break the course record will win $100. They’ve also added a 70+ group for the run. It costs $10 the day of registration to participate.