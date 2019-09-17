Human Remains Found in Connection to Missing Persons Case From Lycoming County

Posted 11:06 pm, September 17, 2019, by

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA, Pa. –State police say they were tipped off to a storage facility in northeast Philly where they found human remains.

The remains, according to troopers, are connected to a missing persons case from Lycoming County.

A Philly TV station is reporting the remains are those of 37-year-old Brenda Jacobs, whose been missing from Montoursville since 2003.

49-year-old Jade Gillette Babcock is in custody charged so far with abuse of a corpse.

State police have not yet confirmed the broadcast report that the remains are those of Brenda Jacobs.

