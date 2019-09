Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- A woman accused of trying to hire someone to murder her ex-husband and his new wife pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

Agnes Marsicano of Drums made the plea Tuesday morning in Luzerne County court.

Marsicano was arrested in 2017 after she tried to hire an undercover officer to kill the couple.

Marsicano was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.