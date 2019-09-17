Gas Prices to Climb After Attacks on Saudi Arabian Oil Industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Attacks overseas could soon hit you in your wallet and leave you paying more at the gas pumps.

Over the weekend, there were attacks on the Saudi Arabian oil industry. That could mean a jump at the pump.

Crude oil prices worldwide spiked after the attacks.

President Trump says the United States has reserves and Americans won't be affected.

Some industry experts say we could see a jump at the gas pumps as early as this week.

Though prices shouldn't go high enough to affect the economy.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide is $2.56.

That's down from last month.

Any increase in gas prices at this time of the year is relatively uncommon, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a firm that has an app that helps people track gas prices at individual stations in real-time.

