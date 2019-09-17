Gas Prices to Climb After Attacks on Saudi Arabian Oil Industry

Posted 6:01 am, September 17, 2019, by

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Attacks overseas could soon hit you in your wallet and leave you paying more at the gas pumps.

Over the weekend, there were attacks on the Saudi Arabian oil industry. That could mean a jump at the pump.

Crude oil prices worldwide spiked after the attacks.

President Trump says the United States has reserves and Americans won't be affected.

Related Story
Oil Prices Spike After Saudi Attack Disrupts Global Supply

Some industry experts say we could see a jump at the gas pumps as early as this week.

Though prices shouldn't go high enough to affect the economy.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide is $2.56.

That's down from last month.

Any increase in gas prices at this time of the year is relatively uncommon, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a firm that has an app that helps people track gas prices at individual stations in real-time.

For the WNEP Gas Tracker, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.