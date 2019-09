× Eight People Without Their Homes After Fire Breaks Out

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Eight people are out of their homes tonight after a fire in Schuylkill County.

Crews responded to this home along Third Street in the Oneida section of East Union Township.

Police tell us there was some sort of domestic incident inside the residence immediately before the flames broke out.

No injuries were reported. The fire in Schuylkill County is under investigation.

40.907586 -76.125489