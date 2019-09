× Driver Dies After Head-on Crash in Schuylkill County

BARRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A man is dead after a head-on crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday along Deep Creek Road in Barry Township near Gordon.

State police say Jesse Miller, 30, of Mount Carmel, crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck coming the other way.

Miller was taken to the hospital and later died. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver was not hurt.