Disney ‘Bedtime Hotline’ Is Back – Let Yoda, Mickey or Jasmine Help Your Child to Sleep

Your child (or you!) can now get a bedtime phone call from one of their favorite Disney characters!
Disney has announced a toll free bedtime hotline to give parents a break and kids something to look forward to at the end of the day.
According to WDWInfo.com, starting September 16, kids can call the “Disney Bedtime Hotline” to add some of that Disney magic to their bedtime routine.
One of six special goodnight messages from either Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda, or Spider-Man will play when calling 1-877-7-MICKEY.
Princess Jasmine talks about walking through the marketplace with Aladdin before wishing the caller “sweet dreams.”
Yoda encourages the hotline customer to “Feel the Force surround you,” adding, “like a blanket, it is. In your dreams, other people you will see.”
WDWInfo.com says the number will be available in the U.S. through September 30, 2019.
Disney fans can also opt-in for a one-time text message.
2 comments
Jim hacky (@HackyJim)
What ever happened to a bed time book story like the giving tree you don’t want to let your kids become exposed to possible subliminal messages to weaken them even more then they are now!
Lisa Marshinski
Sounds like a back door entrance for Joe Bidens “we’ll have social workers come into your house and teach you how to raise your kids” right ahead of. . . The gov’t can raise your kids better than you so we’ll take them, thank you.