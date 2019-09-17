Cross Country Meet at Dunmore

Posted 10:37 pm, September 17, 2019, by

With Dunmore Coach Vince Fedor in his 50th season of coaching, Dunmore's Vince Fedor was getting his Bucks ready for a Cross Country Cluster Meet.   Holy Cross with Andrew Healey crossing first, took honors.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.