How to Get Involved in the 29th Annual ‘Race for the Cure’

Posted 2:50 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:51AM, September 17, 2019

Pink and plenty of it will soon cover the city of Scranton.

The 29th annual NEPA Komen Race for the Cure is Saturday, September 21, in the Electric City at 8:30 a.m.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event on Tuesday and showed how to get involved.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the race which helps in the fight against breast cancer.

75% of the proceeds from the event remain local to fund education, screening and treatment programs.

The other 25% funds Susan G. Komen national research.

Newswatch 16’s Mindi Ramsey and Jon Meyer are the emcees of this year’s Race for the Cure.

PRE-REGISTERED?

If you already pre-registered online for the race, you can find packet pickup times and location info. here!

HOW TO SIGN UP ON RACE DAY:  

Although online registration is now closed, you can sign up for the race on the day of the event,  this Saturday, starting at 6:30 a.m. at the Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania office.  It’s located at 150 Adams Avenue in downtown Scranton.  Registration is $25.00 for walkers.    $30.00 for runners.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THE EVENT?

Contact our local Komen office:

Phone: (570) 969-6072

