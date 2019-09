× Woman Wanted After Being Charged With Stealing From Dead Person

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is wanted on charges she stole money from a dead person at a personal care home in Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre Township police want to find Marlena Rejniak of Nanticoke.

They believe she took five hundred dollars from a dead person at Highland Park Senior Living.

Police think Rejniak may be responsible for thefts at other personal care homes in Luzerne County as well.