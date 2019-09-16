× WNEP-TV’s 16th Annual Trail of Treats

Trail of Treats 2019 prepares for special needs kids and young adults.

The 16th Annual Trail of Treats is more than trick or treating. Students and clients, dressed in their Halloween-best, will gain valuable social experiences while enjoying treats and entertainment.

WNEP-TV hosts two events with community-minded sponsors. The events are “BY INVITATION ONLY” through WNEP, and are further hosted by the Best Western Plus at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg and by, the Conference Center at Mohegan Sun Pocono, Wilkes-Barre. If you believe your group would benefit from this event, please contact Bill Schultz at: bill.schultz@wnep.com

Stop back often as videos and photos are added after the events.

Lewisburg Trail of Treats: WNEP-TV and over 30 community-minded businesses and service organizations partner with the Best Western Plus at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg for a ghoulishly good time. Up to 500 special needs folks from our area will enjoy a special Halloween Trail of Treats! By invitation only, people will come with their groups to ‘trick or treat’ in a safe environment. They will also enjoy storytelling by WNEP-TV’s Jackie Lewandoski.

W-B Trail of Treats: WNEP-TV and many community-minded sponsors will return to Wilkes-Barre and partner with the Conference Center at Mohegan Sun Pocono. Over 1,100 special needs kids and young adults from our area will enjoy a special Halloween Trail of Treats! By special invitation only, groups will ‘trick or treat’ in a safe environment. They will also enjoy storytelling. Over 30 community-minded businesses and service organizations will come together to make the event possible.

See more of this extraordinary event on Newswatch 16.