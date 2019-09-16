Rebecca Klemovitch recorded 19 kills and the Western Wayne girls volleyball team swept Blue Ridge in a battle for first place in the Lackawanna League 25-22, 25-20, 25-15. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 6-0, without dropping a single set this season. The loss is the first of the year for Blue Ridge.
Western Wayne Sweeps Blue Ridge in Key Girls Volleyball Match
