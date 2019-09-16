Watching Your Speed in Schuylkill Haven

Posted 5:33 pm, September 16, 2019, by

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. -- If you're driving around Schuylkill Haven and happen to be speeding you might notice these new signs, alerting drivers to slow down.

"We get reports of speeding on just about every one of the borough streets in some shape, way or form. With today's technology, I felt like this was a good investment," Chief Jeff Walcott, Schuylkill Haven Police.

"When the sign displays the speed, our hope is that it brings peoples attention to it and they slow down naturally and abide by the law," said Walcott.

There are three of these new digital speed limit signs placed throughout the borough.

While there isn't one on this sign, there could be soon.

Schuylkill Haven police plan on moving these signs all throughout the borough.

People who live in this area hope the new technology forces people to slow down.

"People flying up and down the street like they're on a race course. It's just scary. There's people who walk here who can't walk very well. People in wheel chairs, or walkers, kids, dogs, it doesn't feel safe sometimes," said Kevin Bittle, Schuylkill Haven.

"The unites do have the capabilities of gathering data which will allow me to decipher the data on average speeds, what kind of speeds are ocurring on specific dates and times and that will assist us on doing a more focused assigned patrol on speed enforcement on certain streets within the borough," said Walcott.

The new digital speed limit signs cost less than $9,000.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • JohnnyPoconos

    Get your motor runnin’
    Head out on the highway
    Lookin’ for adventure
    And whatever comes our way
    Yeah Darlin’ go make it happen
    Take the world in a love embrace
    Fire all of your guns at once
    And explode into space
    I like smoke and lightning
    Heavy metal thunder
    Racin’ with the wind
    And the feelin’ that I’m under
    Yeah Darlin’ go make it happen
    Take the world in a love embrace
    Fire all of your guns at once
    And explode into space
    Like a true nature’s child
    We were born, born to be wild
    We can climb so high
    I never wanna die
    Born to be wild
    Born to be wild

    Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.