Valley View Beats Scranton Prep 2-0 in Girls Soccer

Posted 10:58 pm, September 16, 2019, by

In a battle for first place in the Lackawanna League Division I, the Valley View girls soccer team beat Scranton Prep 2-0 to remain undefeated this season. Senior Julia Koniszewski scored both goals for the Cougars.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

