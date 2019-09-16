In a battle for first place in the Lackawanna League Division I, the Valley View girls soccer team beat Scranton Prep 2-0 to remain undefeated this season. Senior Julia Koniszewski scored both goals for the Cougars.
Valley View Beats Scranton Prep 2-0 in Girls Soccer
-
