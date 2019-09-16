× Son Sentenced in Father’s Death

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Ulysses Denman of Larksville pleaded guilty, but mentally ill this morning in the death of his father.

Denman shot and killed his father, William, in July of last year in the family’s home on Washington Avenue.

Denman gave different motives for the killing, at first telling police it was in self defense.

Then telling investigators he did it because his father was planning to hill his mother.

Police arrested Ulysses two days later.

Denman pleaded guilty to third degree murder charges.

He was sentenced to 15-30 years in prison in Luzerne County.