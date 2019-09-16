Son Sentenced in Father’s Death

Posted 11:32 am, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35AM, September 16, 2019

Ulysses Denman (left), and William Denman

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Ulysses Denman of Larksville pleaded guilty, but mentally ill this morning in the death of his father.

Denman shot and killed his father, William, in July of last year in the family’s home on Washington Avenue.

Denman gave different motives for the killing, at first telling police it was in self defense.

Then telling investigators he did it because his father was planning to hill his mother.

Police arrested Ulysses two days later.

Denman pleaded guilty to third degree murder charges.

He was sentenced to 15-30 years in prison in Luzerne County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.