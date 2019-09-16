× Search Resumes at Homicide Victim’s Home

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police tape and patrol cars lined the street along Hollow Road in Sugarloaf Township just outside of Bill Morse’s property in Luzerne County.

This comes after state police say there was a “medical emergency” on the homicide victim’s property earlier this morning.

State police wouldn’t tell us what that emergency was, but they did tell Newswatch 16 troopers, local police, and EMS were called to Morse’s home along Hollow Road because of that incident.

Police tell us Morse’s wife and son still live on the property.

About ten hours later, “Spike,” the Luzerne County detective office’s K9 was brought in to search the property. Spike specializes in sniffing out electronics. Last week, we learned state police are still looking to find Morse’s cell phone.

This was the fourth search of Morse’s property since Wednesday of last week.

Morse was reported missing in June of last year.

For 15 months, the case had seemingly gone cold, but last Wednesday, after a search on his property, his case was abruptly changed from a missing persons to a criminal homicide investigation.

Troopers have not told us what they found on the property to change the course of this investigation.

40.997654 -76.132294