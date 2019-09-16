Roethlisberger Out for Season

Posted 12:18 pm, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:20PM, September 16, 2019

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- We have breaking news out of the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers have just announced that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season with an injury.

The long time Steelers quarterback was sidelined during the game with a elbow injury.

Just minutes before 12 pm the Steelers issued a statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin saying Roethlisberger will require surgery that is expected this week.

Coach Tomlin said he is going to be out for the season.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph took Roethlisberger's place in the Steelers' loss yesterday.

 

