Police: Man Charged After Attack Following Domestic Affair Dispute

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is facing attempted homicide and other charges in Lackawanna County.

Police say Eric Piccotti went to Michael Ducas’ home in Scranton earlier this month, climbed through a window, pointed a gun at him and then beat him because he claimed Ducas was having an affair with his wife.

John Dougherty allegedly helped Piccotti get into the home.

He’s charged with trespass and burglary.

Piccotti and Dougherty are both locked up after the altercation in Lackawanna County.

 

