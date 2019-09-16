Four Masked People with Guns Rob Three Others Inside Lackawanna County Inn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- An armed robbery in Lackawanna County is under investigation.

Three people in a room at the Rodeway Inn on Birney Avenue in Moosic say four people with guns and wearing masks came into their room and robbed them.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Monday.

One victim was pistol-whipped in the armed robbery in Lackawanna County.