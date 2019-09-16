Driver Crashes Pickup into Avoca Borough Municipal Garage

Posted 5:35 am, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:30AM, September 16, 2019

AVOCA, Pa. -- A driver plowed his pickup into a municipal garage in Luzerne County.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Monday.

The driver told police the brakes on his pickup truck failed as he came down nearby William Street here in Avoca.

The truck crashed through fencing surrounding Avoca Municipal Garage and plowed through the garage door and the front of the building.

Officers say the driver had minor injuries.

The building, however, is badly damaged.

Workers had to use a front end loader to move the truck out and debris, too.

There are municipal vehicles inside that garage.

There's no word on whether those were damaged in this Monday morning's crash in Avoca.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.