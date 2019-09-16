Driver Crashes Pickup into Avoca Borough Municipal Garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVOCA, Pa. -- A driver plowed his pickup into a municipal garage in Luzerne County.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Monday.

The driver told police the brakes on his pickup truck failed as he came down nearby William Street here in Avoca.

The truck crashed through fencing surrounding Avoca Municipal Garage and plowed through the garage door and the front of the building.

Officers say the driver had minor injuries.

The building, however, is badly damaged.

Workers had to use a front end loader to move the truck out and debris, too.

There are municipal vehicles inside that garage.

There's no word on whether those were damaged in this Monday morning's crash in Avoca.