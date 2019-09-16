Apology From the Bishop, Prayers for the Victims of Sexual Abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A mass for healing and atonement that's what brought about 50 worshipers to St. peter's Catherdral in Scranton.

"I think it's important for all of us because the world is suffering. so many people are suffering that don't belong--they shouldn't be suffering," said Patricia Carr, Nicholson.

"It shows a cleansing. Now is a good time when the church will be cleansed," said Daniel Kloss, Pittston.

In his homily Bishop Joseph Bambera encouraged parishioners to remember and acknowledge victims who came forward in years past. he also assured them church officials are working to prevent sexual abuse.

"I can tell you we've trained over 30 thousand staff and volunteers to keep environments safe, and most especially our children safe," said Bambera.

"I think he spoke to the truth of everything--the problems with the priests and things going on in our church and he's trying to answer that," said Carr.

This mass comes a year after a grand jury report detailed abuse by dozens of priests in the Diocese of Scranton.

A lawsuit was filed against the diocese just weeks ago accusing a former priest of abusing four children that alleged abuse happened in the 70's.

"I can't expect people to trust me. I have to give them a reason to trust. I hope what people see ,especially survivors, is that the church is earnest in doing what we say we are trying to do. To make the world better and to respond to them in some small way," said Bambera.

Parishioners and church officials don't beleive the allegations against priests have affected church attendance.

"The young people are too busy. Church is you know on the last part of their mind," said Kloss.

"Our people are willing to give the church the opportunity to continue being what it proclaims to be a place of hope and healing," said Bambera.