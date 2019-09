Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday at a restaurant in Lycoming County.

Crews were called to deal with the flames at Denny's in Loyalsock Township.

A viewer sent video of fire crews on scene to Newswatch 16.

Officials have not yet said what sparked the fire.

The restaurant is closed after the flames in Lycoming County.