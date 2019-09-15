Police: Man Charged After Threatening to ‘Shoot up’ Bar in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man in Columbia County is facing terroristic threats charges after threatening to shoot people at a restaurant.
Police believe Carlos Martinez told the owner of the Capital Bar and Grille along East Main Street in Bloomsburg that he would “shoot the place up”.
When investigators found Martinez outside the restaurant, they discovered he already had an active felony warrant for another incident.
Martinez was taken to Columbia County Prison for the warrant and the additional terroristic threats charges.
