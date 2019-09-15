Police: Man Charged After Threatening to ‘Shoot up’ Bar in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man in Columbia County is facing terroristic threats charges after threatening to shoot people at a restaurant.

Police believe Carlos Martinez told the owner of the Capital Bar and Grille along East Main Street in Bloomsburg that he would “shoot the place up”.

When investigators found Martinez outside the restaurant, they discovered he already had an active felony warrant for another incident.

Martinez was taken to Columbia County Prison for the warrant and the additional terroristic threats charges.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • lickerblisters

    We seem to be having some major problems with our Hispanic population lately. (Yeah I said that!!!) And this dirtball already had a felony warrant. Real nice. We need ICE to do saturation raids from one end of our state to the other. Especially the Allentown, Reading, and Hazleton areas.

    Reply Report comment
