Harvest Festival in Luzerne County Prepares Folks for Fall

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Folks in Luzerne County took part in a Fall tradition Sunday.

Sunday was the 15th Annual Dallas Harvest Festival.

It's a celebration of the season and the area's agricultural history.

The festival is hosted at Dallas High School and the students take part in organizing the event.

"It's good to see people out here supporting. We have the girl's soccer team over here doing face painting, it's great. It's great for the school," Lenny Kelley, Dallas.

The Dallas Harvest Festival is held each year during the week between the Luzerne County and Bloomsburg Fairs.