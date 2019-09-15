Flea Market Held to Pay for Church Upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- A church in Lackawanna County is raising money for church upgrades by hosting a flea market.

Saint Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church was selling everything from furniture to glassware and even holiday decorations.

This is the 8th year for the flea market and volunteers say the crowds will help make some much needed repairs at the church.

"It will be going to home improvements for the church. We actually need to redo some of our windows and just general improvements for Saint Nicholas Church," said Gina Keil, Volunteer.

If you missed out on the flea market this weekend Saint Nicholas's will be holding a bag and box sale for unsold items next weekend in Old Forge.