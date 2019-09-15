Family and Friends Hold Fundraiser to Help Infant with Heart Defect

Posted 7:47 pm, September 15, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A benefit was held in downtown Wilkes-Barre Sunday for a little girl born with a heart defect.

Ayonna was born with HLHS or Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

HLHS affects blood flow through the heart.

The one-month-old has already had one open heart surgery and is currently at a hospital in Philadelphia awaiting another.

"She'll be in the hospital anywhere from a couple of weeks, she's still there now. She's a month old and will possibly leave after the second surgery. It all depends on how she hears and how she responds and if there's any complications," said Jayanne Czerniakowski.

Family and friends gathered at Rodanos for lots of food and basket raffles, all to help out Ayonn'a family with medical bills and travel expenses in Wilkes-Barre.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.