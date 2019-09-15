Family and Friends Hold Fundraiser to Help Infant with Heart Defect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A benefit was held in downtown Wilkes-Barre Sunday for a little girl born with a heart defect.

Ayonna was born with HLHS or Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

HLHS affects blood flow through the heart.

The one-month-old has already had one open heart surgery and is currently at a hospital in Philadelphia awaiting another.

"She'll be in the hospital anywhere from a couple of weeks, she's still there now. She's a month old and will possibly leave after the second surgery. It all depends on how she hears and how she responds and if there's any complications," said Jayanne Czerniakowski.

Family and friends gathered at Rodanos for lots of food and basket raffles, all to help out Ayonn'a family with medical bills and travel expenses in Wilkes-Barre.