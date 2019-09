Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in Luzerne County got inked Sunday as a way to support the animals.

The fundraiser at Marc's Tattooing near Wilkes-barre was all to benefit the Luzerne County SPCA and Rescue Warriors.

Attendees were able to get tattoos from a series of pre-drawn flash designs, all pet themed.

Adoptable dogs from the SPCA were there too hoping to find their forever home.