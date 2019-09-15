Butterfly Release in Wyoming County

EATON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One of the most beautiful things about this time of year is the butterflies.

Their were plenty of them at Creekside Gardens near Clarks Summit the garden store held it's Annual Monarc Butterfly Release.

Visitors were encouraged to wear their own wings as the staff released the butterflies.

This is the first leg of their migration to Mexico.

"I think it was really fun to come out here with my family, it was a good time to experience the butterflies flying away. It was really fun and a good experience," said Arden Taylor, Bear Creek.

Visitors in Wyoming County could get an up close look at the monarchs before they leave for good.

