HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Folks in Luzerne County spent the day dining on Italian food as part of the Hazleton UNICO's Bell Italia Festival.

The community came out to the Hazle Township Community Park to get their fill of pizza, pasta, sausage and peppers and lots of other Italian dishes.

There was a bocce ball tournament and live entertainment at the festival.

Kids even got in on the fun with a spaghetti eating contest in Luzerne County.