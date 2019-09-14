The Wilkes football team beat Lebanon Valley 30-24 on Saturday. With the win, the Colonels are 2-0 to start the season, their first 2-0 start since 2009.
Wilkes Tops Lebanon Valley for First 2-0 Start in a Decade
