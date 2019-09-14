Swinging for Childhood Cancer Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People in Scranton were dancing for a cure Saturday at Swingin' in NEPA.

A live band played for folks as they learned to swing dance at Saint Stanislaus Youth Center in Scranton.

There was popcorn and even a lemonade stand, which doled out refreshments to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

"A few times a year, I'll donate to a special fund that's near and dear to my heart. So in September I always do it for childhood cancer awareness," Tara Pagotto, Founder.

Dancers hope their donations help to find better treatments and a cure for childhood cancer.