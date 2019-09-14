Swinging for Childhood Cancer Awareness

Posted 11:58 pm, September 14, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People in Scranton were dancing for a cure Saturday at Swingin' in NEPA.

A live band played for folks as they learned to swing dance at Saint Stanislaus Youth Center in Scranton.

There was popcorn and even a lemonade stand, which doled out refreshments to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

"A few times a year, I'll donate to a special fund that's near and dear to my heart. So in September I always do it for childhood cancer awareness," Tara Pagotto, Founder.

Dancers hope their donations help to find better treatments and a cure for childhood cancer.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.