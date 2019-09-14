Steampunk Festival Honors Honesdale Heritage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A Steampunk Festival was held Saturday in Wayne county.

Steampunk Honesdale featured lots of fun including train excursions and a costume parade.

Attendees say its a fun and creative way to honor the industrial heritage of Wayne County.

"Steampunk is a celebration of kind of ingenuity that made this country. Especially in late 1800s and early 1900s, when there was such an explosion of technology. Honesdale being the home of the steam engine in america, it`s born steam punk," said Keith Engle, New York.

A tea dueling competition was also held at the festival.

Tea dueling, which was popular in Victorian times, involves dunking a biscuit in tea multiple times until it crumbles.