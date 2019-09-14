Steampunk Festival Honors Honesdale Heritage

Posted 7:24 pm, September 14, 2019, by

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A Steampunk Festival was held Saturday in Wayne county.

Steampunk Honesdale featured lots of fun including train excursions and a costume parade.

Attendees say its a fun and creative way to honor the industrial heritage of Wayne County.

"Steampunk is a celebration of kind of ingenuity that made this country. Especially in late 1800s and early 1900s, when there was such an explosion of technology. Honesdale being the home of the steam engine in america, it`s born steam punk," said Keith Engle, New York.

A tea dueling competition was also held at the festival.

Tea dueling, which was popular in Victorian times, involves dunking a biscuit in tea multiple times until it crumbles.

 

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.