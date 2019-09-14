Riding for EJ

AVOCA, Pa. -- Bikers came out to help one of their own in Luzerne County.

EJ Herron was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash back in June.

Friends and family came out to the West Side Social Club for a poker run to help raise money for EJ's medical bills.

Organizers for Eddy Lanes Rendezvous say the turnout was more than they could have asked for.

"Oh, it's absolutely insane the way this community came together and families, friends, local businesses that pulled together everyone who has helped us out has been absolutely amazing to make a great day for a truly deserving kid," said Ali Brady.

More than 80 riders participated in the benefit in Avoca.

 

