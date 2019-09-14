No. 13 Penn State held off rival Pittsburgh 17-10 in the 100th meeting between the two schools. Newswatch 16's Chase Senior was on the field for the fantastic finish.
Penn State Survives Pitt 17-10 in 100th Keystone Classic
-
Talkback 16: Penn State vs Pitt, Allen Vickers, and Eric Frein
-
Former Team Doctor Sues Penn State
-
Penn State Under the Lights
-
Penn State Football Parking Lots Full
-
New Penn State Season, New Parking Rules
-
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: Penn State Drubs Idaho in Season Opener; Matt McGloin on Sean Clifford’s Debut at QB
-
Coach Franklin Defends Penn State Football Against Lawsuit
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: You Can Breathe Easier Now! Penn State Pulls Away From Buffalo
-
Date Set for Sandusky Resentencing
-
Julian Fleming on his decision to go to Ohio State
-
-
Gaige Garcia to attend Michigan/Tyler Elsdon to Penn State
-
Falcons Football Team Ready To Fly Again In 2019
-
Atcavage From Honesdale With The Verbal Commitment To Play For Florida State