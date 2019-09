Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It was a melting pot of culture at the multicultural parade and festival in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The parade stepped off at 11 a.m. Saturday along South Main Street.

It wrapped up at Public Square where people enjoyed traditional Polish, Lebanese, Jamacian and Indian dishes.

The festival featured dancing performances from many cultures throughout the afternoon.

The festivities continue until 9 p.m. Saturday night in downtown Wilkes-Barre.