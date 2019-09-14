Making Borscht and Canning Chow Chow at Ponduce Farms

Ponduce Farms is a multi-generational farm that not only has a super farm market but a restaurant featuring an array of farm fresh home cooked comfort foods. The grounds of the farm offer breathtaking views and Ponduce always has fun activities for visitors of all ages. We dropped by the kitchen where owner Donna prepared red borscht (recipe below) and canned chow chow.
Borscht
6 cups beef broth
2 cups sliced red beets
cook for 10 minutes
Add 1 can of mushrooms or sliced fresh mushrooms
1/4 cup pickle juice
1 tsp. sugar
salt, pepper, garlic salt (to your liking)
Bring to boil
Take 4 tablespoons of flour,
Mix with 1 cup sour cream
Mix with fork
Add to boiling hot soup to thicken in.
Serve