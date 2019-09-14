Making Borscht and Canning Chow Chow at Ponduce Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ponduce Farms is a multi-generational farm that not only has a super farm market but a restaurant featuring an array of farm fresh home cooked comfort foods. The grounds of the farm offer breathtaking views and Ponduce always has fun activities for visitors of all ages. We dropped by the kitchen where owner Donna prepared red borscht (recipe below) and canned chow chow.

Borscht

6 cups beef broth

2 cups sliced red beets

cook for 10 minutes

Add 1 can of mushrooms or sliced fresh mushrooms

1/4 cup pickle juice

1 tsp. sugar

salt, pepper, garlic salt (to your liking)

Bring to boil

Take 4 tablespoons of flour,

Mix with 1 cup sour cream

Mix with fork

Add to boiling hot soup to thicken in.

Serve