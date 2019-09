Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP, Pa. -- People spent the day getting a behind the scenes look at how local heroes do their jobs in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County Center for Public Safety held its 9th Annual Our Heroes Day Public Safety Fair in Jessup.

The open house features tours of the 911 dispatching facility as well as an up close look at fire engines, police and swat vehicles, and ambulances.

Folks also got the chance to meet some mounted officers and their horses in Lackawanna County.