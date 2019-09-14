× Hazleton Police Search for Man Involved in Playground Shooting

HAZLETON, Pa. — Hazleton Police are searching for a man they believe shot a teenager at a playground back in May.

Police believe Kevin Polanco-Perez pulled the trigger at the Altmiller Playground, injuring an 18-year-old man.

Police believe this shooting sparked violent retaliatory shootings in the city for the past few months.

Polanco-Perez is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police in Hazleton.