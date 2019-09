Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DREHER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Golfers hit the links in Wayne County to help those battling addiction.

The Fourth Annual Tommy Lekner Golf Tournament was held at the Newfoundland Golf Course.

Tommy passed away from a heroin overdose.

His family holds the tournament in his honor and all of the proceeds benefit the Wayne County Heroin Task Force.

The task force's mission is to provide avenues for drug treatment and help eliminate drug related crime in Wayne County.