SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in Lackawanna County came together for the animals Saturday.

The 2nd Annual Rescue Day was held at the Barrel Restaurant in Spring Brook Township.

It's a fundraiser for area pet rescues to help cover the cost of taking care of the furry friends.

Various shelters and adoption organizations had informational booths and of course, adoptable pets, at rescue day in Lackawanna County.