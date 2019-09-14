We visit the talented brother-sister team at Carmalt in Dickson City. Their restaurant offers a healthy, delicious array of choices. From salads, to sandwiches and soups, each is handcrafted with an accompanying side dish. They also offer their signature "daily dish" which is something new every single day from the chef. They prepared their signature Tuna Nicoise.
Carmalt’s Tuna Nicoise
