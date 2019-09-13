Wilkes-Barre Gears up for Third Annual Multicultural Parade & Festival
From Polish to Lebanese food, Jamaican to Indian eats, all sorts of ethnic food will soon be served up as part of a big celebration hitting downtown Wilkes-Barre this weekend.
It ties into Saturday’s third annual “Multicultural Parade & Festival” that’s all about connecting cultures.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event with event organizers and parade participants at Wilkes University.
QUICK FACTS:
- WHAT: Multicultural Parade & Festival
- WHERE: Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
- WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2019.
- TIME: The parade begins at 11 a.m. at South Street and South Main Street. Activities on Public Square continue until 9 p.m.
- ADMISSION: Free, but food and vendor items come with various fees. Click here to see the event flier.
For more information, please contact Special Events Coordinator Patty Hughes at phughes@wilkes-barre.pa.us or call 570-208-4149.
41.244959 -75.888363