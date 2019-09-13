× Wilkes-Barre Gears up for Third Annual Multicultural Parade & Festival

From Polish to Lebanese food, Jamaican to Indian eats, all sorts of ethnic food will soon be served up as part of a big celebration hitting downtown Wilkes-Barre this weekend.

It ties into Saturday’s third annual “Multicultural Parade & Festival” that’s all about connecting cultures.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event with event organizers and parade participants at Wilkes University.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Multicultural Parade & Festival

WHERE: Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2019.

TIME: The parade begins at 11 a.m. at South Street and South Main Street. Activities on Public Square continue until 9 p.m.

ADMISSION: Free, but food and vendor items come with various fees. Click here to see the event flier.

For more information, please contact Special Events Coordinator Patty Hughes at phughes@wilkes-barre.pa.us or call 570-208-4149.