Police Presence Continues at Home of Missing Man

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators now appear to have turned their attention to the inside of a home belonging to a missing man in Luzerne County in what they now consider a homicide investigation.

It is now day three of a federal and state criminal investigation in Luzerne County.

DAY 3: State Police are back at the property of Bill Morse. Forensics Van back again today and troopers spending a lot of time inside the home. On Wednesday we learned the case of Bill Morse has become a homicide investigation @WNEP pic.twitter.com/YX58iUWtI8 — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) September 13, 2019

The home on Hollow Road in Sugarloaf Township near Conyngham is the home of Bill Morse. State police have been here since 8 a.m. Wednesday.

crime scene investigators have been going in and out of the house on the property as well as spending time near the barn. Forensics vans are back again along with criminal investigators.

Bill Morse has been missing since June 11, 2018, and Wednesday we learned from troopers that the search for him has now turned into a criminal homicide case.

Earlier this week, there was a very heavy presence of state police and FBI agents. Now, the presence appears to be winding down and we are waiting for any update from police.