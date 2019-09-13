Pitt-Penn State Preview: A Look Back at One of College Football’s Longest Standing Rivalries

Posted 4:13 pm, September 13, 2019

Here's a look back at the Pitt-Penn State rivalry. One that's been in tact since the late 1800's and is viewed as one of the best in college football. Saturday's matchup marked the 100th time the two Pennsylvania powerhouses hit the gridiron, but the immediate future of this rivalry is up in the air.

