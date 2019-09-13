PennDOT’s Plea for Plow Drivers, Mechanics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- PennDOT is sounding the alarm. The state is in desperate need of snowplow drivers and other workers before the snow flies.

PennDOT says this is becoming more and more difficult.

Last winter, there was a shortage across the entire state.

Snowplow drivers and diesel mechanics are harder and harder to come by.

In this area, PennDOT says it's because of competition with the natural gas industry and private companies like Amazon.

The state has signs out. It badly needs the make some hires before this winter or state officials worry there will be too few to deal with snowstorms.

"One of the challenges we have to is to get young people to be thinking long term and say maybe a job with PennDOT doesn't pay as much it would pay in private sector, but there are some long term benefits," said PennDOT spokesman James May.

When there's a shortage like last year, May says drivers have to work longer hours to drive their routes and keep the roads safe and the snowplows working.

They also desperately need those drivers to keep the workload from being so heavy for the drivers they do have.

"Just long hours, you know. We don't have a lot of guys so we're working double shifts, splitting third shifts all the time just trying to get the roads cleared for the motoring public," said A.J. Wormuth of Jermyn.

PennDOT says they need to make these hires as soon as possible. Officials say last year's shortage was one of the worst in PennDOT's history.

The jobs last from fall through April.