Penn State Football Parking Lots Full

Posted 11:43 am, September 13, 2019, by

BEAVER STADIUM -- If you are heading to Penn State's rivalry game against Pitt on Saturday and don't have a parking pass yet, you won't be able to park in one of the Beaver Stadium lots.

The university says parking is sold out for Saturday's game. There will be no lots near the stadium to pull up and pay cash to park.

Penn State says fans can pay to park in parking garages elsewhere on campus farther from the stadium.

This is the last time Penn State and Pitt are scheduled to play after 100 games against each other.

