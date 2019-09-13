Penn State Football Parking Lots Full

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER STADIUM -- If you are heading to Penn State's rivalry game against Pitt on Saturday and don't have a parking pass yet, you won't be able to park in one of the Beaver Stadium lots.

The university says parking is sold out for Saturday's game. There will be no lots near the stadium to pull up and pay cash to park.

Penn State says fans can pay to park in parking garages elsewhere on campus farther from the stadium.

This is the last time Penn State and Pitt are scheduled to play after 100 games against each other.

🚨 Advance-purchase parking is SOLD OUT for this weekend's noon @PennStateFball game vs. Pittsburgh. For fans attending this week's game who have not already purchased a game day parking permit, click the link below for cash parking locations. https://t.co/D3lQoB64Jc — Penn State (@penn_state) September 13, 2019